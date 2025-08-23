Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale
The Dallas Cowboys ended their preseason on Friday night with a win over the Atlanta Falcons. While the records don't matter in these games, it was encouraging for the team to end their preseason on a high note following their struggles in Weeks 1 and 2.
With this game behind them, the coaching staff and front office have to figure out who they want to keep on their 53-man roster. There will be some difficult decisions, especially after multiple players emerged as surprise candidates to make the team.
MORE: 5 winners, 2 losers in Cowboys impressive Preseason Week 3 win over Falcons
Teams have until 4:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, August 26 to finalize their rosters. Here's a look at which players might still be with Dallas once that deadline passes.
Dallas Cowboys' 53-man roster predictions
Quarterback (2):
Dak Prescott
Joe Milton III
Running Back (5):
Javonte Williams
Jaydon Blue
Deuce Vaughn
Phil Mafah
Hunter Luepke
Wide Receiver (6):
CeeDee Lamb
George Pickens
KaVontae Turpin
Jalen Tolbert
Ryan Flournoy
Jalen Brooks
Jonathan Mingo (IR)
Tight End (3):
Jake Ferguson
Luke Schoonmaker
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Offensive Line (9):
Tyler Guyton
Tyler Smith
Cooper Beebe
Tyler Booker
Terence Steele
Nate Thomas
Hakeem Adeniji
Brock Hoffman
T.J. Bass
Offensive summary
Dallas goes thin at quarterback, but they'll have Will Grier on the roster in Week 1. As a vested veteran, he won't be subject to waivers, so they can use that to go deeper at other spots.
The same is true for Miles Sanders, who can be waived with a nod-and-wink agreement. The Cowboys like him, but exposing Phil Mafah to waivers would be a mistake, so they keep him and move Sanders to the practice squad as well.
At receiver, Jonathan Mingo goes to the IR, which saves Jalen Tolbert's spot. The final space goes to Jalen Brooks, who edges out Traeshon Holden. That won't be a popular move, but the staff will lean toward his experience.
Defensive Line (10):
Micah Parsons
Osa Odighizuwa
Solomon Thomas
Dante Fowler Jr.
Donovan Ezeiruaku
Marshawn Kneeland
Sam Williams
Jay Toia
Perrion Winfrey
James Houston
Linebacker (5):
Kenneth Murray
Marist Liufau
Jack Sanborn
Damone Clark
Shemar James
DeMarvion Overshown (PUP)
Cornerback (6):
DaRon Bland
Trevon Diggs
Kaiir Elam
Kemon Hall
Andrew Booth
Zion Childress
Shavon Revel Jr. (NFI) Josh Butler (PUP)
Safety (4):
Malik Hooker
Donovan Wilson
Juanyeh Thomas
Markquese Bell
Specialists (3):
Brandon Aubrey (K)
Bryan Anger (P)
Trent Sieg (LS)
Defensive summary
The toughest decisions will be made along the defensive line. Here, James Houston beats out Payton Turner, but the front office could go the other way. Mazi Smith is also out after failing to step up this offseason. While he struggled, Perrion Winfrey has been thoroughly impressive, making it tough to see him being cut.
MORE: Micah Parsons clears up confusion of training table saga during preseason finale
The linebacker corps is impressive and will be even more dangerous when DeMarvion Overshown returns. Until then, Marist Liufau could be their big-play guy in the middle of the defense.
At cornerback, the Cowboys go deep due to injuries. They keep Andrew Booth in this scenario, but if Trevon Diggs is 100 percent healthy, he could be released in favor of safety Israel Mukuamu.
C.J. Goodwin is absent from this list, but he's another veteran who won't be exposed to waivers and will be retained through the practice squad.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons drops biggest sign yet that he's done with Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones
Cowboys' Jaydon Blue scores first NFL TD in debut, mesmerizing fans with second-effort
Jerry Jones has detached from reality with latest claim about Micah Parsons' agent
Is Cowboys owner Jerry Jones starting to question Micah Parsons' loyalty to team?
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc