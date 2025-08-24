Micah Parsons' viral table incident to be handled by Cowboys 'internally'
The Dallas Cowboys ended the preseason slate of the NFL schedule with their first win of the summer over the Atlanta Falcons.
However, in classic Cowboys fashion, the product on the field is overshadowed by what is happening on the sidelines.
The team and linebacker Micah Parsons are in a dispute over a new contract, yet Parsons has appeared with the team throughout camp.
But on Friday night, the star linebacker is probably wishing he hadn't decided to rest on a training table for a moment during the game.
Honestly, Parsons looked like every other person trying to watch a preseason football game on Friday night. There were a few times I wished I were sleeping during the game. Still, it wasn't the best looking for someone looking for a new deal.
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about the situation, and the first-year head coach said he hadn't spoken to Parsons about the problem.
Schottenheimer did say it would be handled internally, and he will speak with the star edge rusher on Sunday, according to Tommy Yarrish of the official Cowboys website.
Parsons is apparently dealing with a back injury, but if it's so serious that he needs to lie down during a preseason game, then the Cowboys front office isn't going to be begging to give him a bigger deal.
