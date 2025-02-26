Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer praised by Commanders' Dan Quinn
Brian Schottenheimer enters his first season as Dallas Cowboys head coach with a difficult task at hand. The Cowboys are coming off of a disappointing 7-10 season and hoping to bounce back with a new culture and revamped roster.
Schottenheimer has been a career assistant since getting the opportunity in Dallas, and many are wondering how he will handle the pressure of leading America's Team.
One man who believes in Schottenheimer's capability is former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who is now head coach of the division-rival Washington Commanders.
MORE: NFL coaching legend endorses Cowboys' HC Brian Schottenheimer
Quinn was asked about Schottenheimer during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine and had a rave review about his former colleague.
"I've got so much regard for Brian," Quinn said, via ESPN's Todd Archer. "I actually worked with him years ago at the New York Jets and it was then that I probably saw how excellent he was as both of us probably had a little less chrome and a little more juice on some things.
MORE: Mike McCarthy praised by Cowboys players before contract talk breakdown
"But I knew then that he had rare things about him. And so it was an easy connection... so many parallels that I've kept up with him through the years. Then to be on the same staff with him for twoyears, he helped me a lot first as analyst to help look ahead and find some things. And then also obviously when he switched back to coaching on offense. So he's going to do a fantastic job. He's got a high level coaching, high level relatability. And when you put those two things together, that's a really rare combinations."
Cowboys fans will hope Schottenheimer can follow in the footsteps of the recent Cowboys coordinators turned head coaches.
Quinn led Washington to the NFC Championship Game, while Kellen Moore helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl win before accepting the New Orleans Saints head coaching gig.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 quarterbacks Cowboys could target on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft
Key NFL Scouting Combine dates Cowboys fans need to know
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Should Cowboys reunite with former star receiver in free agency?
One free agent the Cowboys should consider to bolster secondary
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries