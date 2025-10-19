Matt Eberflus' defensive scheme changes immediately paying off for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are throwing an odd-looking wrench into the Washington Commanders' offensive plans. At least by their standards.
So far this season, the Cowboys have had quite literally the worst pass defense in the NFL, ranking last in the league in yards allowed through the air at 269 per game, last in yards per pass attempt at 8.3 yards per, second to last in passing touchdowns allowed with 15. On top of that, they only have two interceptions through their first six games.
The team was rather predictable as well, playing zone coverage a league-high 85 percent of the time, while implementing man coverage 7.8 percent of the time, per Sharp Football Analysis. They also blitzed just 21 percent of the time, which was the ninth least often in the league.
However, in the first quarter vs. the Commanders' defensive coordinator made a major switch from the norm, and it's paying off.
In the first 16 minutes of action vs. the Commanders, the Cowboys played man coverage in a whopping 56 percent of their snaps, while also blitzing 30 percent of the time - both major rises from their typical plan under the zone-heavy Eberflus.
That trend has also continued well into the second quarter as well.
As a result, Dallas has held star Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels largely in check, with the second-year gunslinger completing just 50 percent of his passes for 117 yards and one touchdown. They have also sacked him once, and outside of a pair of explosive plays to Jaylin Lane and Chris Moore early, have not allowed much else in pass defense.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also teased the idea of these changes just a few days ago.
"That's an understandable and pretty easy way to say different is how about a little more man. Well, how about a little more man? I bet you see a little more man. And on the man, you obviously know you give up some things. On man, that's why they play zone, because of that. But I think you will see adjustments," Jones said.
"When we have adjustments, they have been successful. But it calls for adjustments. The good news is [Eberflus] has had a lot of experience. He's had some good days, he's had some bad days. That's what we're getting here. "
And it seems they're paying off. At least in the first half.
