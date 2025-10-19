Dak Prescott makes Cowboys history with dominant Week 7 performance
With the third quarter winding down in the Dallas Cowboys' dominant performance over the Washington Commanders in Week 7, it's safe to say the team hasn't looked better.
The Cowboys' offense has been clicking all season, but the defense finally showed up in a big way on Sunday.
The man who makes the offense click has been Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott has been playing at an MVP level this season and put his name in the history books once again within the franchise.
MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder has 3-word praise for Cowboys TE's historic TD
Jon Machota of The Athletic tweeted out that Prescott has now tied Tony Romo with the most games having thrown three touchdowns, with 40.
No quarterback is facing more pressure in recent memory than Prescott, Honestly, it's to be expected when you are the highest-paid player in the leauge.
Prescott earned that moniker before the start of last season. Unfortunately, injuries would sideline Prescott for the majority of the season, giving fans plenty of arsenal to dunk on him if things went south.
MORE: Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey just rewrote NFL record books
However, things are far from south at the moment. Prescott is earning every dime from that contract. Without him, the Cowboys are probably winless.
The leader of the Cowboys' offense continues to make history for all the right reasons.
