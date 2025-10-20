6 winners & 1 loser from Cowboys' statement Week 7 win over Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys secured a much-needed win on Sunday, sending the Washington Commanders home with a 44-22 defeat.
Dallas scored on their opening drive to take a 7-0 lead, but then it seemed as though things could get messy. Javonte Williams was tackled for a safety and the Commanders scored on the ensuing drive to go up 8-7.
MORE: Dak Prescott makes Cowboys history with dominant Week 7 performance
The Cowboys responded by going on a scoring spree as they improved to 3-3-1 on the season and 2-1 in the NFC East. With the win behind us, let's see who stood out as winners and losers in Week 7.
Winner: Brandon Aubrey, Kicker
It's hard to think Brandon Aubrey can do much to impress anyone anymore after making 50-plus-yard field goals look routine. He still surprised us on Sunday by becoming the first player in NFL history to make five kicks from beyond 60 yards.
Aubrey's second kick of the game set the new record as he gave Dallas a 20-8 lead when he connected from 61 yards out. As has been the case with most of his attempts, this one was right down the middle and had room to spare.
He's been so good that fans were actually chanting for him late in the fourth, hoping the Cowboys would allow him to attempt a record long kick.
Loser: Jalen Tolbert, WR
Jaydon Blue finally broke a big run for the Cowboys near the end of the first quarter, going down the sideline for a 16-yard gain, moving the ball to the Washington 46. Unfortunately, that didn't count as Jalen Tolbert was flagged for holding, which meant the Cowboys would be facing a first-and-16 from their own 35, leading to a punt.
Tolbert had one reception for 16 yards as he's fallen out of favor in the passing game, and won't do himself any favors getting flagged.
Winner: CeeDee Lamb, WR
It didn't take long for CeeDee Lamb to prove he was healthy. After missing three games with a high ankle sprain, Lamb made the first reception of the game, hauling in a 13-yarder on third-and-one. That was an impressive play, but it was his 74-yard touchdown catch that truly proved he's back.
Lamb ended the day with 110 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.
Winner: DaRon Bland, CB
DaRon Bland was starting in the slot again for Dallas, and he showed why they like him in this role early. Bland made a big stop on a two-point conversion, tackling Jayden Daniels in the backfield.
He later made an open-field tackle on Robbie Chosen, who caught a short pass on third-and-six, but Bland forced a punt by tackling him one yard short of the sticks.
All day he was making big stops, but it was his pick-six that put this game out of reach. Late in the third quarter, Bland intercepted a pass from Marcus Mariota and returned it 68 yards for a touchdown.
Bland had nine interceptions, five of which he returned for a touchdown in 2023. He was held without a pick in 2024 as he played in just seven games while dealing with a foot injury. Sunday, he looked like himself again.
Winner: Jake Ferguson, TE
Brandon Aubrey wasn't the only player to make history on Sunday. Tight end Jake Ferguson joined him by becoming the first tight end in NFL history with at least 50 receptions and six receiving touchdowns in the first seven games of a season.
That's a huge accomplishment for a player who was held out of the end zone in 2024. In this game, he finished with seven receptions for just 29 yards, but crossed the goal line twice.
Winner: Dak Prescott, QB
Dak Prescott has been unbelievable this season. Against Washington, he threw for 264 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He was also in full command of the offense all day and spread the ball around to eight different receivers.
While he didn't set an NFL record like Ferguson or Aubrey, Prescott also made history. This was his 40th career game with at least three touchdown passes, which ties Tony Romo for the franchise record.
Winner: Dallas Cowboys pass rushers
The Dallas pass rush has been criticized this season, but they stepped up against two mobile quarterbacks. They brought pressure throughout the game and finished with four sacks.
Rookies Shemar James and Donovan Ezeiruaku recorded their first career sacks, while Jadeveon Clowney and Kenneth Murray also each recorded one. For good measure, James forced a fumble when he got to Jayden Daniels, and Clowney recovered the fumble.
There was a lot made of the secondary playing better in man coverage against Washington, but the pass rush deserves as much credit.
