3 takeaways from Cowboys' dominating win vs. Commanders in Week 7
Remember this day. Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season was the week the Dallas Cowboys had their best performance.
Everything seemed to click for the Cowboys in their dominating win over the Commanders. So, how did we get here?
Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Cowboys' most impressive win of the season.
MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder has 3-word praise for Cowboys TE's historic TD
M-V-Prescott
Dak Prescott continues to look the part for the Cowboys this season. It was noticeable early in this one that Prescott was on a mission, and the Cowboys quarterback wasn't about to disappoint.
Prescott also made history in this one. The Cowboys quarterback tied Tony Romo with the most games having thrown three touchdown passes in franchise history. At this rate, Prescott will break that record the next time he takes the field.
MORE: Dak Prescott makes Cowboys history with dominant Week 7 performance
Hello, Defense
Even before the Commanders lost starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Cowboys' defense looked like a completely different unit. Sunday's game proved that if the Cowboys' defense can show any sign of life, this can be absolutely deadly to the rest of the NFL.
MORE: Matt Eberflus' defensive scheme changes immediately paying off for Cowboys
Walking Weapon
This is no disrespect to Prescott, but Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey is the best player on this team. Aubrey nailed a 61-yard field goal, but made it look like an extra point.
MORE: Cowboys suffer potential devastating injury at DT in Week 7
I don't think fans truly realize the weapon this team has on special teams. If the Cowboys can make the postseason, having Aubrey would be huge for an offense that is so explosive and only has to get the ball to midfield.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Matt Eberflus' defensive scheme changes immediately paying off for Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb makes immediate splash in return from Week 3 ankle injury
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie