3 takeaways from Cowboys' dominating win vs. Commanders in Week 7

The Dallas Cowboys earned a dominating win over the Washington Commanders in Week 7. Here are the biggest takeaways from the win.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a play vs. Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a play vs. Washington Commanders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Remember this day. Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season was the week the Dallas Cowboys had their best performance.

Everything seemed to click for the Cowboys in their dominating win over the Commanders. So, how did we get here?

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Cowboys' most impressive win of the season.

M-V-Prescott

Dak Prescott continues to look the part for the Cowboys this season. It was noticeable early in this one that Prescott was on a mission, and the Cowboys quarterback wasn't about to disappoint.

Prescott also made history in this one. The Cowboys quarterback tied Tony Romo with the most games having thrown three touchdown passes in franchise history. At this rate, Prescott will break that record the next time he takes the field.

Hello, Defense

Even before the Commanders lost starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Cowboys' defense looked like a completely different unit. Sunday's game proved that if the Cowboys' defense can show any sign of life, this can be absolutely deadly to the rest of the NFL.

Walking Weapon

This is no disrespect to Prescott, but Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey is the best player on this team. Aubrey nailed a 61-yard field goal, but made it look like an extra point.

I don't think fans truly realize the weapon this team has on special teams. If the Cowboys can make the postseason, having Aubrey would be huge for an offense that is so explosive and only has to get the ball to midfield.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal against the Washington Commanders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

