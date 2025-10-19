Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder has 3-word praise for Cowboys TE's historic TD
Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson continued his hot streak on Sunday afternoon, hauling in a touchdown for a fourth consecutive game. Through the first seven weeks of the NFL season, Ferguson has hauled in 49 catches for 330 yards and five touchdowns.
It was just a season ago that Ferguson failed to find the endzone, but the Cowboys' front office kept its faith in the tight end and rewarded him with a massive contract extension during training camp.
Ferguson is proving that the Cowboys made the right move.
With his touchdown against the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon, Ferguson also etched his name in the franchise history books. Ferguson joined the legendary Jason Witten as the only tight ends to record a receiving touchdown in four straight games.
After Ferguson found his way into the endzone, his fiancée, Haley Cavinder, shared a congratulatory message from the stands. "There he goes," Cavinder wrote on Instagram Stories as Ferguson celebrated the score.
Shortly before kickoff, Cavinder shared a photo with Ferguson's mother, wearing matching fits to show their support for the Cowboys star.
The social media star and former Miami basketball star has been supporting Ferguson in person throughout the season, and it looks like she continues to bring him good luck.
Ferguson and Cavinder have been dating since 2023. n 2024, Cavinder went public with her relationship with Ferguson on TikTok, writing, “God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love."
In April 2025, Ferguson and Cavinder got engaged.
Just a few months later, Ferguson's great year continued by inking a four-year extension worth $52 million in new money. The deal includes $30 million guaranteed. Ferguson is now the 7th-highest-paid tight end in the NFL, and he's living up to the billing.
