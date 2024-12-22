Cowboys vs Bucs Fantasy Football players who will make or break your season
The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight on Sunday Night Football. While the Buccaneers are still fighting for a spot in the NFL Playoffs, the Cowboys have little to play for.
The outcome of tonight's game will likely make or break many fantasy football managers' seasons, with key players like Mike Evans, CeeDee Lamb, Rico Dowdle, Baker Mayfield, and Brandon Aubrey starting on numerous fantasy teams.
On Sleeper, CeeDee Lamb is projected to score 17.2 fantasy points and has surpassed that number in three of his last five games. Lamb should fare well against the Buccaneers' defense, especially since the Cowboys may not be able to lean as much on their run game.
Mike Evans is projected to score 14.7 fantasy points and has surpassed that number in just two of his last five games. However, Evans should exceed this projection tonight.
The Cowboys are thin at cornerback, and the Buccaneers are likely to target Evans frequently to help him inch closer to 1,000 yards on the season.
Baker Mayfield is projected 17.5 points and has surpassed that number in three of his last five games. Baker Mayfield should pass this number easily this game the Buccaneers offensive line should give Mayfield plenty of time to find his wide receivers who will be open often tonight.
Rico Dowdle is currently projected to score 13.99 fantasy points and has exceeded that number in each of his last three games. While Dowdle should come close to this projection, he rarely finds the end zone, and the Buccaneers' defense will be a much tougher test than the Cowboys' previous opponents.
Although it isn't the most thrilling of Sunday night matchups, the game takes on added significance with fantasy football playoffs underway.
