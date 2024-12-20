Would Cowboys head coaching job even be desirable if it came open?
The Dallas Cowboys still have a chance to finish with a winning season in 2024. All they have to do is beat three teams that are vying for a playoff position in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Washington Commanders, and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Sure, it's easier said than done, but a winning season could be the saving grace for head coach Mike McCarthy.
Actually, it may not matter if the Cowboys have a winning season or not. Franchise owner Jerry Jones is keeping the decision on McCarthy's future close to the vest.
MORE: Jerry Jones perfectly sums up Cowboys in Netflix documentary trailer
Everyone knows Jones is hungry to provide a winner on the field, but does his meddling damage the cause more than it helps?
Let's just say Jones actually does move on from McCarthy; what would be enticing for another coach to come be a part of this organization? Everyone knows the spotlight will be on Jones, which actually may be a positive for a more introverted coach.
MORE: Did Jerry Jones shade Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb while praising Micah Parsons?
However, it feels that no matter who takes up the mantle, dealing with the front office and ownership is more public with this franchise.
In the end, it is still the opportunity to coach the most iconic franchise in the NFL. But what would it matter if someone took the job and it fizzled out like it had for the last twenty-plus years?
Jones is starving for another Super Bowl appearance, and it doesn't feel like the current regime can match that hunger. But in all honesty, who will be able to satisfy Jones' appetite as he continues to relive the glory days of the franchise?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 16
Cowboys trade back to add extra starter in 3-round NFL mock draft
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Buccaneers
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers, NFL Week 16: betting odds & preview
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Week 16 injury report: Team nearing full strength