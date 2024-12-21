CeeDee Lamb's new leg sleeve may make him the NFL's most tatted man
If CeeDee Lamb isn't running wild in the secondary and driving defensive backs crazy, it seems like the Dallas Cowboys star is enjoying free time in the tattoo parlor.
Lamb puts in the work each and every day on the field, but it's clear that ink is one of his other passions.
Unfortunately for him, he's running out of real estate on his body after his recent work. Lamb's massive new leg sleeve was unveiled on social media with a shark, cross, Allen Iverson, Bob Marley, Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and an image of members of the Black Panther Party added to completely fill out his leg.
MORE: Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb racking up fines for the most ridiculous reasons
The work was done by Andres Ortega of Zero by Ortega.
It was so much work and such an intricate design that the tattoo shop needed all hands on deck.
MORE: Cowboys will have elite WR prospects staring right at them in NFL Draft
The ink raises the question: is CeeDee Lamb now the most tattooed man in the NFL? The only other player who comes close is Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby.
Who knows, maybe we will see CeeDee Lamb start popping up with some face tats next if there is nowhere else to go.
But, the next place we hope CeeDee goes is the endzone at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccccaneers in primetime.
