The Dallas Cowboys have been praised for their selections in this year's NFL draft; however, some fans are still left with a bitter taste in their mouths after the team failed to address one of their biggest needs in the draft.
When watching the offense go stagnant last season, it was clear that Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb needed another weapon to help open things up in the passing game.
Despite their obvious need at wide receiver, the Cowboys passed on the position and stuck to their guns by drafting based on value rather than need.
Help could be on the way at wide receiver, as Nick Harris mentioned there could be a potential reunion with former Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, according to a Star-Telegram team source.
"There is building team interest in bringing free agent Amari Cooper back for a reunion in Dallas, according to a Star-Telegram team source,” said Harris.
The Cowboys traded a first-round pick for Amari Cooper prior to the 2018 trade deadline, and he quickly made his mark—turning a team with a losing record into one competing in the Divisional Round.
The Cowboys’ decision to trade Cooper for a weak draft pick following the 2021 season has never sat right with Cowboys Nation—especially given his continued success in Cleveland and the team’s ongoing need for a capable No. 2 wide receiver in each of the years since his departure.
Even as Cooper has gotten up in age and his athleticism has slipped a bit, he remains an elite route-runner who is just a year removed from setting a career high in receiving yards.
He also tends to avoid the media spotlight and remains the ultimate professional—qualities that would certainly align with the high-character players the new coaching regime has been bringing in.
