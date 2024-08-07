Cowboys could lean heavily on late-round rookie in 2024
When the Dallas Cowboys were on the clock at No. 73 overall, they considered taking Wake Forest cornerback Caelen Carson. Their need at the position wasn’t great, however, so they went in a different direction.
They were pleasantly surprised to see Carson still available when they were on the clock at pick No. 174 in Round 5. Without hesitation, his name was announced as the selection and the front office hasn’t been disappointed at all thus far.
Carson has shown poise beyond his years throughout offseason programs and training camp. And despite the depth ahead of him, Reid Hanson of Blogging the Boys believes the coaching staff won’t be able to keep him off the field.
MORE: Cowboys' Caelen Carson proving he can be factor in rookie year
”He’s shown a sense of polish and calm uncommon for a Day 3 rookie. He’s frequently made plays on the ball and even in times of defeat he’s been in good position. His understanding of the job makes him an immediate option in Mike Zimmer’s demanding defense.” — Hanson, Blogging the Boys
Not only will they feel compelled to use Carson due to his ability, but history shows the Cowboys have turned to their fourth cornerback often.
Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, and Jourdan Lewis have the primary spots locked down. But it’s clear Carson will get his opportunities and no one should be surprised if he takes full advantage of every one of them.
