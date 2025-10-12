Cowboys vs Panthers announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 6
The Dallas Cowboys are in Charlotte on Sunday afternoon for a showdown against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium as the NFL season rolls on.
Dallas is once again dealing with several key injuries, but still enter the game as slight 2.5-point favorites on the road.
It's going to be interesting to see how everyone steps up to the occasion, but several others will be a part of the Sunday viewing experience.
The announcers and referees can always become hot topics during a game, so it's always nice to be prepared for what you may experience.
Cowboys vs. Panthers, Week 6 announcer pairing
Because of a shakeup to one of FOX Sports' top broadcasting teams, three-time Pro Bowler Greg Olsen will be joined by Adam Amin on the network's No. 2 team. Pam Oliver will provide updates from the sideline.
Joe Davis, who is Olsen's usual partner, is unavailable as he calls the MLB Postseason.
"[Davis] has been in the booth for FOX Sports’ Division Series coverage since 2017 and called a Championship Series game alongside Smoltz during the 2019 and 2020 MLB Postseasons, respectively," his bio reads. “The highly revered announcer is also the television voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers.”
Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers, Week 6 referee assignment
John Hussey and his crew get Sunday's duties between the Cowboys and Panthers. Hussey has been in the NFL since 2002, serving as a line judge until 2015, when he became a head referee.
This season, home and away teams have split games called by Hussey's crew 50-50.
