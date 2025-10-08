Cowboys Country

Top Cowboys fantasy football must-starts for Week 6 vs Carolina

The Dallas Cowboys should have another shot at major production vs. the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 of the NFL season, so eye these players in fantasy football.

Matt Galatzan

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams celebrates with tight end Luke Schoonmaker after scoring a touchdown
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams celebrates with tight end Luke Schoonmaker after scoring a touchdown / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 6 with the NFL's No. 1 ranked offense, with no signs of slowing down.

In three of their first five games, the Dallas offense has produced at least 37 points, with two games of 40 points each. In other words, they have been hyper productive.

This comes in large part due to the play of quarterback Dak Prescott, who has been playing at an MVP level early this season, and hopes to continue that trend vs. the Carolina Panthers.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys add second-year safety back to practice squad

With that in mind, here are three Cowboys that could show out in Charlotte.

RB Javonte Williams

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams carries the ball against the New York Jets
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams carries the ball against the New York Jets / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Javonte Williams currently sits as the No. 3-ranked running back in fantasy football through five weeks, and for good reason. Thus far, he has rushed for 447 yards on 79 carries, averaging 5.7 yards per carry, to go along with five touchdowns. He also has 17 catches for 78 yards and another score, and is coming off of by far his best performance of the season.

The Panthers have been stingier against the run than the Jets are, but regardless, Williams should still be extremely productive once again - especially if Tyler Guyton and Tyler Booker return to the lineup.

WR George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after catching a touchdown against the New York Jets
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after catching a touchdown against the New York Jets / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

George Pickens has become a certified No. 1 threat in the absence of CeeDee Lamb, and has an MVP candidate throwing him the football. He has five touchdowns in the last four games, has 20 catches on a whopping 33 targets over that time, and ranks as the No. 7 overall receiver in fantasy.

MORE: Cowboys legend reunites with former star in hospital after blood clot surgery

He should be able to perform well once again well against a Panthers defense that has been susceptible to the pass at times.

QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks towards the sidelines during the first half against the New York Jets
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks towards the sidelines during the first half against the New York Jets / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

As we mentioned, Prescott is playing at an MVP level, and has been putting together an elite season despite multiple injuries to key players on the offense. In the last four weeks, Prescott has completed 73 percent of his passes for an average of 292 yards and 2.5 touchdowns per game.

He is now set to face a Panthers defense that has give up five touchdowns and 459 yards through the air in the last two games. He is a must start in all formats.

Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writers’ Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014, covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

