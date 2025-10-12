Cowboys vs Panthers, NFL Week 6: Start time, live stream, TV channel
The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to kickstart a winning streak on Sunday afternoon when they face off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 of the NFL season.
Both teams are coming off of a win a week ago, so we'll have to see who can keep the momentum rolling.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' final injury report for Week 6 confirms 4 starters out vs Panthers
Entering Sunday afternoon's showdown at Bank of America Stadium, the Cowboys are slight 2.5-point favorites on the road, while the over/under is set for 48.5 total points.
How can you tune into the action?
All of the information you need to watch the Cowboys and Panthers face off can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina PanthersTV & viewing info
Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Venue: Bank of America Stadium
TV Channel: FOX
Betting Odds: Cowboys -2.5 | O/U: 48.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Panthers Online
Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
