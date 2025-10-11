Dallas Cowboys vs Panthers, NFL Week 6: Betting odds, preview
The Dallas Cowboys aim to keep the October momentum rolling as they make the trip to Charlotte for a Week 6 showdown against the Carolina Panthers as the NFL season rolls on.
Dallas will make the trip as a slight favorite on the road after a blowout win over the New York Jets a week ago.
It will also be intriguing to see how the team stacks up against former running back Rico Dowdle, who led the team in rushing a year ago.
Entering Sunday afternoon's game, the Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites on the road, while the over/under is set for 49.5 total points.
The Cowboys have a lengthy injury report, so we will have to see how the "next man up" approaches once again in a game that the team should win.
Cowboys vs. Panthers betting odds & preview
Date: Sunday, October 11
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Venue: Bank of America Stadium
TV Info: FOX
Betting Odds: Cowboys - 3.5 | O/U: 49.5
