Dallas Cowboys vs Panthers, NFL Week 6: Betting odds, preview

The Dallas Cowboys make the trip to Bank of America Stadium to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 of the NFL season as slight road favorites.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass as Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns at Bank of America Stadium
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass as Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns at Bank of America Stadium / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys aim to keep the October momentum rolling as they make the trip to Charlotte for a Week 6 showdown against the Carolina Panthers as the NFL season rolls on.

Dallas will make the trip as a slight favorite on the road after a blowout win over the New York Jets a week ago.

It will also be intriguing to see how the team stacks up against former running back Rico Dowdle, who led the team in rushing a year ago.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prepares for a throw against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prepares for a throw against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering Sunday afternoon's game, the Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites on the road, while the over/under is set for 49.5 total points.

The Cowboys have a lengthy injury report, so we will have to see how the "next man up" approaches once again in a game that the team should win.

Cowboys vs. Panthers betting odds & preview

Date: Sunday, October 11

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys - 3.5 | O/U: 49.5

