Dallas Cowboys' final injury report for Week 6 confirms 4 starters out vs Panthers
The Dallas Cowboys are finalizing this week's preparations for Sunday's showdown with the Carolina Panthers as the NFL season rolls on.
On Friday, the team returned to the practice field for its final practice session, and what followed was another lenthy injury report.
Unfortunately for the Cowboys, four starters have been ruled out, while another three have been listed as questionable, so the team will once again be short-handed when it hits the field.
On the report, starting guard Tyler Booker, superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, middle linebacker Jack Sanborn, All-Pro playmaker KaVontae Turpin, and backup running back Miles Sanders were all listed as out.
The list of questionable players is also littered with key starters, and could leave the secondary in a difficult position.
All-Pros DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs are dealing with shoulder and knee injuries, respectively, while defensive end Marshawn Kneeland and starting guard Tyler Smith are also on the list with ankle and knee issues.
Hopefully players will continue to progress as the week rolls on, but for now, the Cowboys have to move forward with the "next man up" approach which has worked wonders so far.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Panthers is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
