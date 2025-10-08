Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6 NFL announcer assignment
The Dallas Cowboys will aim to keep the momentum rolling in October in Week 6 of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon with a trip to Bank of America Stadium to face the Carolina Panthers.
Dallas sits at 2-2-1 through the first quarter of the season, with another winnable game this weekend.
While we know who the Cowboys will be suiting up against, we now know who will be in the broadcasting booth to call the game.
The Cowboys and Panthers kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
Who will be on the call? Let's take a look.
Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers announcer assignment & pairing
Because of a shakeup to one of FOX Sports' top broadcasting teams, three-time Pro Bowler Greg Olsen will be joined by Adam Amin on the network's No. 2 team. Pam Oliver will provide updates from the sideline.
Joe Davis, who is Olsen's usual partner, is unavailable as he calls the MLB Postseason.
"[Davis] has been in the booth for FOX Sports’ Division Series coverage since 2017 and called a Championship Series game alongside Smoltz during the 2019 and 2020 MLB Postseasons, respectively," his bio reads. “The highly revered announcer is also the television voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers.”
Olsen, meanwhile, was previously a part of FOX Sports' A-Team before the network signed Tom Brady which led to his demotion.
