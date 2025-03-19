Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb lands in top 10 in NFL-wide, non-QB fantasy draft
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is one of the best players in the league, even if he had a "down" year in 2024.
A "down" year for Lamb resulted in 101 catches for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns, all of which were lower than the previous year, but still among some of the best in the NFL.
That's why Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox sent him to the Carolina Panthers with the No. 8 overall pick in his fantasy draft for veteran non-quarterbacks.
"Following a brief stint on the bench, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young finally looked like a potential franchise quarterback in 2024. Ideally, he will take the next step in 2025 and establish himself as a top-15 signal-caller," Knox writes.
He continues, "Doing it with Carolina's current receiving corps, though, could prove difficult. That's why the Panthers opt for wideout CeeDee Lamb over a top-tier defender or offensive linemen in this re-draft.
"The Panthers also have a serviceable tackle tandem in Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu.
"Lamb has amassed 6,339 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns in his five seasons with the Cowboys, and he's made the Pro Bowl in each of his past four seasons. Still only 25 years old, he has the upside and the inside-outside versatility needed to thrive in Dave Canales' offense."
Lamb, 25, isn't leaving Dallas anytime soon after his four-year, $136 million contract that he signed during training camp goes into effect this year.
He's one of the highest-paid players in the NFL for a reason, and the Cowboys offense needs him if they want to make any noise in the 2025 season.
