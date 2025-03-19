Dallas Cowboys scheduled to meet with contested catch specialist WR
This has been a rather productive offseason for the Dallas Cowboys. They re-tooled their entire coaching staff and have been active in NFL free agency.
Dallas has been focused heavily on the defensive side of the ball with multiple linebacker additions. They also reunited with Dante Fowler after he spent 2024 with the Washington Commanders.
On offense, their focus has been on the running back position. Dallas signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, who give them a decent committee. What they haven’t done is add another boundary receiver, which is why that position remains their primary need.
Perhaps their goal will be to add depth in the 2025 NFL Draft. If so, one player to watch is Roc Taylor from Memphis, who has a meeting with Dallas scheduled.
Taylor is an impressive wideout with a big frame (6-foot-3, 215 pounds). He was used sparingly early in his career but exploded over the past two years.
Over his final two seasons with the Tigers, Taylor has 135 receptions for 2,033 yards with six touchdowns.
Known for using his size to win contested passes, Taylor is seen as a potential weapon in the red zone. The issue is that he’s still very raw, which is why Dallas might not be willing to pull the trigger.
They already have their share of developmental players at wideout and need a sure thing across from CeeDee Lamb. That said, Taylor could be worth a late round flyer as long as their primary needs are set.
