Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb called top free agent to 'lure him' to Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have yet to make a splash in NFL free agency and there is no telling whether they will, but it appears they made an effort.
ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb were in the process of recruiting former NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp, who would have filled a major need at wide receiver for the team.
Ultimately, Kupp agreed to sign with the Seattle Seahawks.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys to host 'versatile & explosive' WR playmaker on NFL Draft visit
Schefter says Prescott and Lamb called Kupp in an effort to "lure him" to Dallas. Unfortunately, the price got too high and the Cowboys weren't willing to go that high in negotiations.
“Last Thursday, the Cowboys reached out about Cooper Kupp and they were interested. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, who I understand it, were on the phone with Cooper Kupp talking to him about the idea of coming to Dallas, and it was floated out there," Schefter said on his podcast.
"And then the Cowboys heard the numbers, and they were at numbers that the Cowboys weren’t going to get to.”
It's unfortunate, but at least the Cowboys made an effort.
There is still a major need for the team opposite CeeDee Lamb and to give Dak Prescott another option to open up the offense, so it will be interesting to see what direction they turn.
The NFL Draft would be a great place to start.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency Week 1 recap, remaining needs
Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: QB breakdown, analysis
Parris Campbell signing highlights Cowboys' unchanged FA approach
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Dante Fowler shares message with Cowboys fans after free agency reunion
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries