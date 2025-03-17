Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: QB breakdown, analysis
These days, having a franchise quarterback is simply not enough.
The number behind the starter can quickly become just as important, a lesson the Dallas Cowboys learned during the Tony Romo years and, more recently, during the Dak Prescott era.
MORE: Updated list of Cowboys NFL Draft picks after free agency's first week
While Dallas is not overly concerned about the position with Prescott returning from a season-ending hamstring injury, it's the uncertainty regarding the depth behind him.
That depth took a hit over the weekend, when backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who had spent his entire eight-year career in Dallas, signed a free-agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Rush had been a reliable backup to Prescott, posting a 9-5 record, including a 4-1 mark during the 2022 season, when Prescott was lost for five games to a thumb injury.
MORE: Parris Campbell signing highlights Cowboys' unchanged FA approach
Trey Lance served as the third-string quarterback over the last two seasons since he was traded for prior to the 2023 season when Dallas sent a fourth-round draft selection to the San Francisco 49ers for the former 2021 first-round pick.
With Rush now in Baltimore and Lance currently a free agent, here is a look at where things stand with the Cowboys' quarterback depth following the initial week of free agency.
Dak Prescott
Let's start with the obvious, Prescott will enter year 10 with the Cowboys and is the team's guaranteed starting quarterback over the next three seasons with post 2027 a potential way out from his deal.
Dallas signed its All-Pro signal caller to a record-breaking four-year $240 million deal last September, giving him an average of $60 million yearly with a guaranteed $231 million.
MORE: Kenneth Murray: Get to know Dallas Cowboys new linebacker
The financial commitment clearly states owner Jerry Jones' confidence in his quarterback's ability to deliver a Lombardi Trophy, something no Dallas quarterback has done since former Henryetta, Oklahoma football star Troy Aikman, and his days leading the dynasty of the 1990s.
There is no denying Prescott's ability to lead the team to regular season success, but just two postseason wins over nine years have fans growing more impatient.
MORE: Miles Sanders: Get to know Dallas Cowboys new running back
One main area of concern for the former Mississippi State Bulldog has been durability. Since 2020, Prescott has missed 26 games and has managed to play only one full season (2023).
While the future largely depends on his play and health, the remainder comes down to the front office's ability to continue to employ the right pieces around him and new head coach Brian Schottenheimer to get Prescott back to his 2023 form when he finished second in MVP voting.
Will Grier
Currently, the only other option on the depth chart is Will Grier, who joined Dallas for his second stint with the team back in November following Prescott's season ending hamstring injury.
At the conclusion of the 2024 season, the Cowboys extended Grier through 2025.
MORE: Dante Fowler shares message with Dallas Cowboys fans after NFL free agency reunion
Grier previously served as the team's back up in 2021 and 2022, but was released following the 2023 preseason to make room for Lance.
The former 2019 third-round pick has been a journeyman quarterback playing for six teams.
Grier provides Dallas with an option under center that gives the team a backup with familiarity within the offensive system.
However, the veteran quarterback is not a lock to be on the final 53 come September, pending what Dallas opts to do and who they add.
Grade: B-
Prescott gives Dallas stability and leadership while keeping the offense operating at a respectable level.
However, losing Rush was critical. The veteran signal caller's departure was likely due to the quarterback's market value going up, with the Ravens giving up to $12.2 million, and Jones' unwillingness to pay more for the trusted backup, leaving the team to search for a quality replacement.
MORE: Cowboys earn one of the lowest grades for early work during NFL free agency
While the depth can be addressed, the issue is the confidence in having a feel good option in the wake of injuries now that Rush is gone.
Names like Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater, and Joe Flacco remain available, while the 2025 NFL Draft will present some later-round and younger options.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 free agents Dallas Cowboys can sign to replace Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys updated depth chart following early NFL free agency moves
Dallas Cowboys updated cap space following early free agency moves
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries