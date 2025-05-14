CeeDee Lamb cracks perfect joke about NFL's 'nose wipe celebration' ban
Dallas Cowboys fans were disappointed earlier in the offseason when the NFL announced it would be banning CeeDee Lamb's signature "nose wipe" celebration. Lamb would break out the celebration after making a big play to signal a first down.
The NFL decided to ban the celebration for being a "violent gesture."
In a memo, the league said, "Such acts specifically include, among others: Any violent gesture, which shall include but not be limited to a throat slash, simulating firing or brandishing a gun, or using the 'nose wipe' gesture, or an act that is sexually suggestive or offensive."
MORE: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer reveals his secret signature 'Schotty' drink
The noise wipe celebrate does reference a gang sign that signals danger for your opponent, but most people wouldn't make that association in their brain. Regardless, it is banned, and Lamb was asked about it during the Cowboys' pre-NFL schedule release stream.
Lamb had a hilarious response to the ban, simply saying, "God forbid I'm sick."
Brilliant.
Lamb will obviously have to find a new celebration to avoid getting flagged, so it will be interesting to see what he comes up with next.
MORE: Ex-NFL QB pretends Cowboys are no longer America's Team, but his old team is
Whatever he decides, let's just hope it isn't too violent for the NFL.
Last season, Lamb hauled in 101 catches for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns despite playing in only 15 games. It was Lamb's third straight season with more than 100 receptions and his fourth straight year with more than 1,000 receiving yards.
Cheers to more touchdowns and fewer nose wipes in 2025.
