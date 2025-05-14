Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer reveals his secret signature 'Schotty' drink
The Dallas Cowboys, along with every other team in the league, are anxiously awaiting the NFL to drop the full regular season schedule release on Thursday night.
We know the Cowboys will have a heavyweight matchup in Week 1, as the team is set to open the NFL regular season against the defending Super Bowl champion, the Philadelphia Eagles.
The schedule release will bring some fun for fans, but September is a long time away. So, take a note from the players and new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and enjoy the summer.
Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb were having a little fun with their new head coach on the golf course.
In a video shared by the Cowboys' social team, Parsons said fans wanted to know what coach Schottenheimer was drinking. That's when the new head coach delivered a legendary line that all Cowboys fans will be using.
Schottenheimer said he was sipping on "The Schotty."
What does "The Schotty" entail? Well, it's water and three lemons. You can't get a much more straightforward recipe than that. Add in a first pump, and you have a winner.
Depending on how the 2025 goes, the city of Dallas may be selling Schottys as fast as they can make them. Or, fans will be drowning their sorrows in a Schotty. Either way, the new Cowboys head coach is bringing those loose summer vibes.
