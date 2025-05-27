Cowboys-Chiefs Thanksgiving games continues to get NFL record buzz
With the 2025 NFL Schedule now finally released, it should come as no surprise that arguably the most-anticipated game on the schedule is the Thanksgiving matchup between America's two most popular teams - The Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.
In fact, CBS NFL broadcaster Jim Nantz recently said during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, that believed the game would shatter viewership records.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys rookie seeks to be 'toughest dude on the field'
“On Thanksgiving Day, Kansas City at Dallas, you could argue two of the biggest brands right now in the NFL,” said Nantz. “But KC and Dallas, to put those two gigantic brands together on the most-watched day of the regular season in the NFL. It’s gonna set records. That’s not what I’m out for it to do. I just hope it’s a great football game. It will be a wonderful matchup to call on Thanksgiving. KC at Dallas, it’s the game we wanted."
And apparently, he's not alone in that prediction.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, not only will the broadcast break records, but the the game being chosen for that day and time was also a deliberate decision from the NFL to pair the strength of the matchup with the holiday broadcast.
"Jim Nantz is absolutely correct. Chiefs-Cowboys on Thanksgiving will break viewership records, provided neither team is way worse than we expect," Breer wrote. "And that’s by design for the NFL, in building a schedule where they’re trying to pair strength in broadcast window with strength in-game matchups, something that can be seen right from the start with the Philly-Dallas opener."
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer taking extra measures to strengthen bonds off the field
To be fair, it's hard not to see this level of viewership when the two teams take the field next November. After all, even with a 7-10 record in 2024, the Cowboys were the third most-watched team in the sport, while the Cheifs reigned supreme at No. 1.
Then, with six months until the kickoff between the two teams, there could be various scenarios that prevent this from happening. There could be a major injury or injuries on either side, or one team could be markedly worse than is predicted heading into the season.
But assuming either team avoid disaster in one way or the other, and Taylor Swift fans don't get tired of football, there is no reason to believe a new record won't be set on Thanksgiving Day.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys players who could play Olympic flag football for Team USA
CeeDee Lamb gets head-scratching label ahead of 2025 NFL season
NFC East QB rankings place Cowboys, Dak Prescott below Giants
Cowboys All-Pro lineman Tyler Smith could break NFL record very soon