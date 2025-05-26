3 Cowboys players who could play Olympic flag football for Team USA
Dallas Cowboys Nation has a few more months before they get to see the beloved team take the field in a game that actually counts.
The countdown is on, but what is there to do with all this downtime? Well, it's imagining a world where Cowboys players become Olympians.
In 2028, the Summer Olympics will introduce Flag Football as an official sport of the competition, and the NFL recently announced that players from the league can participate.
However, could any Cowboys players take part in the first-ever Olympic Flag Football team? Here are three perfect candidates.
3. Deuce Vaughn
One has to imagine that speed and agility are crucial assets when playing flag football. Team USA should look no further than Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn.
Vaughn may be undersized in the NFL; however, it feels that flag football could be a sport in which he would have a Hall of Fame career. The quick and shifty Cowboys back should be one of the first calls they make.
2. DaRon Bland
I'm not even going to pretend that I know the rules of flag football. But something tells me Team USA will need some hands on the defensive side.
DaRon Bland's 2024 season was cut short due to injury. However, in his first two seasons, the Cowboys' secondary star finished with 14 interceptions. The starting quarterback of the Canadian team better watch his back if Bland is on the field.
1. KaVontae Turpin
There is a quote at the beginning of the movie Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby that has to be true (it's not).
"America is all about speed. Hot, nasty, bad-a** speed." - Eleanor Roosevelt.
If we want that fake quote to ring true for our flag football team in the Olympics, then Team USA should look no further than KaVontae Turpin. Turpin would have defenses shaking and baking all over the field as he would walk into any endzone. This would be a no-brainer selection.
