Delusional NFC East QB rankings place Cowboys, Dak Prescott below Giants
One thing that makes sports great is that fan bases will pound the table for their favorite teams and athletes any day of the week. Sometimes things escape reality, however, and the Dallas Cowboys are often on the receiving end of the delusion.
Sure, Cowboys fans are known for having unrealistic expectations going into every NFL season despite not winning anything of substance for three decades, but other fan bases in the NFC East always seem to devalue the talent of Cowboys players just because they have a star on their helmet.
No one faces that disrespect and delusion more than Dak Prescott.
Prescott, who was named the NFL MVP runner-up just over 12 months ago, gets more criticism than most because he is the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. Now, he's being disrespected once again by a division rival.
Big Blue View gave a position-by-position rundown of each position group in the NFC East, ranking the Cowboys as the worst quarterback group in the division. Yes, the New York Giants -- who have 36-year-old Russell Wilson, FOX Sports digital correspondent Jameis Winston, rookie Jaxson Dart, and the Tommy Cutlets tomato sauce endorser Tommy DeVito -- rank higher than the group including Dak Prescott.
Does anyone even know who the Giants' starting quarterback is going to be?
The rankings knock Prescott, who has won the last 13 games he has played against the G-Men, for being 31 and coming off of an injury.
In case you were wondering, Jameis Winston is 31 and coming off a benching in favor of Dorian Thompson-Robinson after throwing eight interceptions in his last three games. Yes, they were all losses.
Behind Prescott, the Cowboys have Joe Milton III, who has one of the strongest arms in the NFL and plenty of promise. The Cowboys coaching staff is reportedly high on the quarterback. They also have Will Grier, who is a fit for the West Coast concepts.
Neither of those guys is proven at the top level, but they are on par with Dart, who we have seen nothing from, and DeVito, who was a flash in the pan.
That means you have to believe that you would rather have an aging and declining Wilson, who is with his third team in three years, and Jameis Winston, who, again, was benched in favor of Dorian Thompson-Robinson, over Dak Prescott.
That ain't happenin', Jack. But kudos to Russ, Winston, Dart, and DeVito. Big Blue has faith in you.
As for Cowboys Nation, moving forward with a healthy Dak Prescott seems like a much better plan. At least the Giants receivers weren't ranked above Dallas.
