Brian Schottenheimer taking extra measures to strengthen bonds off the field
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has preached one thing since taking on his new position this offseason — culture.
He wants to build a community in the organization that focuses on communication and competition. While we haven't seen the product on the field, those in the building have been praising the early results, with executive vice president Stephen Jones saying there's an "amazing energy" at The Star.
Players have also enjoyed the way he and his coaching staff interact with them, with Dak Prescott saying he's "doing a hell of a job." None of this is by accident, either.
The first-time head coach is a firm believer that relationships will help his team find success on the field. One way he's pushing this along is by getting players together for dinner, which is always his treat.
"We try to get four or five or six guys together and just go talk about life. Football rarely comes up,"
Schottenheimer said via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
"We do football all day long. What I want to know is what Javonte (Williams) named his dog. And where does this story come from, and all those things."
Schottenheimer believes the stronger bond will help them push one another through the tough times.
“For them to share their stories with their teammates allows them when they’re out there on the field and they’re having a tough day and it’s hot and they’re pushing through a padded practice in Oxnard, they’re able to truly pull together and work together," he added.
"I think that’s going to help us finish games, finish practices. When you have a tough moment, you have a tough stretch in the season, you work through those problems because they believe in one another and, more importantly, they love one another.”
This is a far cry from the energy shown during their last playoff loss. Following the 2023 season, Dallas was embarrassed at home by the Green Bay Packers. Afterward, DeMarcus Lawrence, one of the faces of the franchise at the time, said they were "burnt out" after a long season.
Schottenheimer, who was the offensive coordinator at the time, surely cringed when he heard that quote. Now, he's making sure no one has that attitude in Big D again.
