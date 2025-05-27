Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys rookie seeks to be 'toughest dude on the field'

Phil Mafah wants to set the tone in the Dallas Cowboys ground game.

Randy Gurzi

Clemson running back Phil Mafah talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center.
Clemson running back Phil Mafah talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2025 NFL draft knowing they needed depth at running back

They didn’t attack the position early, however, waiting until Day 3 to add depth. In Round 5, they went with Jaydon Blue out of Texas. While he gets the most attention, Blue isn’t the only rookie running back Dallas will have in 2025.

In Round 7, the Cowboys added Clemson running back Phil Mafah, who is a stark contrast to the speedy Blue.

Mafah gives the Cowboys a 6-foot-1, 234-pound bulldozer of a back. He doesn’t offer much in the passing game but had 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns in his final collegiate season.

As for his approach to the game, Mafah wants to use his size and physicality to be the “toughest dude on the field.

Clemson RB Phil Mafah runs by The Citadel Bulldogs linebacker Camden Gray.
Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah runs by The Citadel Bulldogs linebacker Camden Gray. / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

"For me, it’s a mentality. My approach to the game is that I have to be the toughest dude on the field. That’s how you’ve got to play the game, especially at the running back position," Mafah said.

"So I’m going to put it on the line for my teammates and expect them to do the same. So that’s what you’ll see out there from me."

Mafah finds himself in a good spot as he tries to make the roster without many established players ahead of him.

If he approaches the game with this mindset, he’s going to make it very hard for the coaching staff to leave him off the 53-man roster.

Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah runs against the Louisville Cardinals.
Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah runs against the Louisville Cardinals. / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

