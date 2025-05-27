Dallas Cowboys rookie seeks to be 'toughest dude on the field'
The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2025 NFL draft knowing they needed depth at running back
They didn’t attack the position early, however, waiting until Day 3 to add depth. In Round 5, they went with Jaydon Blue out of Texas. While he gets the most attention, Blue isn’t the only rookie running back Dallas will have in 2025.
In Round 7, the Cowboys added Clemson running back Phil Mafah, who is a stark contrast to the speedy Blue.
Mafah gives the Cowboys a 6-foot-1, 234-pound bulldozer of a back. He doesn’t offer much in the passing game but had 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns in his final collegiate season.
As for his approach to the game, Mafah wants to use his size and physicality to be the “toughest dude on the field.”
"For me, it’s a mentality. My approach to the game is that I have to be the toughest dude on the field. That’s how you’ve got to play the game, especially at the running back position," Mafah said.
"So I’m going to put it on the line for my teammates and expect them to do the same. So that’s what you’ll see out there from me."
Mafah finds himself in a good spot as he tries to make the roster without many established players ahead of him.
If he approaches the game with this mindset, he’s going to make it very hard for the coaching staff to leave him off the 53-man roster.
