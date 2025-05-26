CeeDee Lamb gets head-scratching label ahead of 2025 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the 2025 NFL season and were surprisingly active in the offseason. With the additions the team has made and a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer, there is some intrigue about how the campaign could go.
The good news for Dallas is that several stars who were plagued by injuries in 2025, like star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, will be healthy and ready to go.
Despite the nagging injury that held him to 15 starts, Lamb recorded 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns. That was also without Dak Prescott for half of the season.
MORE: Dak Prescott 'super excited' to show what Lamb, Pickens bring to Cowboys
Nobody felt like Lamb took a step back, but he was still surprisingly named to PFF's list of "veterans poised for a bounce-back season."
It's hard to say what "bouncing back" from a 101 catch, 1,194-yard, and six touchdown season could be, but Cowboys Nation should be excited to find out.
"After leading the NFL with 135 receptions in 2023, he finished the 2024 campaign with 101 catches for 1,194 yards, his lowest output since his second year. His 77.3 PFF overall grade was also his lowest since his rookie season, ranking 29th among 133 qualifying wide receivers," PFF writes.
MORE: Cowboys wide receiver group photo shows off massive improvement
Well, if leading the league in receptions in 2025 is what bouncing back means, let's do it.
The Cowboys made a splash by adding star wide receiver George Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so that is also going to help Lamb open up. He finally has a running mate who can perfectly complement his skill set.
So, if 101 catches for 1,194 yards is Lamb's floor in 2025, it's going to be a great year for the Cowboys offense.
