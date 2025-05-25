Cowboys Country

Cowboys-Chiefs Thanksgiving game will make NFL history, announcing legend predicts

A historic game could be in store for the 2025 Dallas Cowboys season, with Jim Nantz predicting major numbers for the Thanksgiving game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Josh Sanchez

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates while being interviewed by CBS' Jim Nantz after winning Super Bowl LVIII.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates while being interviewed by CBS' Jim Nantz after winning Super Bowl LVIII. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the most difficult schedules in the NFL for the 2025 season, including several games in primetime. The only other team to have more primetime games than Dallas is the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, who have reached three straight Super Bowls, winning two.

Conveniently enough, the Chiefs will travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in the annual Thanksgiving Day game.

Dallas regularly boasts the most-watched game of the regular season with its Thanksgiving outing, but the games are usually against division rivals or other lower profile opponents. This year is different, with one of the top teams in the league coming to town for a 4:30 p.m. ET game on CBS.

MORE: Cowboys 2025 schedule makes NFL history with never-before-seen gauntlet

That's why CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz thinks the game will be historic.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland and quarterback Dak Prescott eat turkey legs after the Cowboys' Thanksgiving victory.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland and quarterback Dak Prescott eat turkey legs after the Cowboys' Thanksgiving victory. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Nance appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and predicted the game could set viewership records.

"K.C. and Dallas, to put those two gigantic brands together on the most-watched day of the regular season in the NFL," Nantz said, according to AwfulAnnouncing.com.

MORE: Cowboys predicted to start season with brutal losing streak by NFL analyst

"That’s not what I’m out for it to do. I just hope it’s a great football game. It will be a wonderful matchup to call on Thanksgiving. K.C. at Dallas, it’s the game we wanted."

America's Team vs. Kansas Swiftie? Yeah, it's going to do numbers.

A view of a Dallas Cowboys fan wearing a turkey helmet before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders.
A view of a Dallas Cowboys fan wearing a turkey helmet before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The only thing that could derail ratings would be either team having a shockingly bad start to the season and both teams limping into the game eliminated from playoff contention. So let's just hope that doesn't happen.

The Cowboys will begin their 2025 campaign against the Philadelphia Eagles in the very first game of the NFL regular season on Thursday, September 4. Kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

5 Cowboys legends who finished their career with another franchise

Dallas Cowboys defender goes viral for being insanely jacked at OTAs

Cowboys' Dak Prescott among NFL's most anticipated injury returns

Dak Prescott 'super excited' to show what Lamb, Pickens bring to Cowboys

Meet Madeline Salter: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News