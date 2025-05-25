Cowboys-Chiefs Thanksgiving game will make NFL history, announcing legend predicts
The Dallas Cowboys have one of the most difficult schedules in the NFL for the 2025 season, including several games in primetime. The only other team to have more primetime games than Dallas is the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, who have reached three straight Super Bowls, winning two.
Conveniently enough, the Chiefs will travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in the annual Thanksgiving Day game.
Dallas regularly boasts the most-watched game of the regular season with its Thanksgiving outing, but the games are usually against division rivals or other lower profile opponents. This year is different, with one of the top teams in the league coming to town for a 4:30 p.m. ET game on CBS.
That's why CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz thinks the game will be historic.
Nance appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and predicted the game could set viewership records.
"K.C. and Dallas, to put those two gigantic brands together on the most-watched day of the regular season in the NFL," Nantz said, according to AwfulAnnouncing.com.
"That’s not what I’m out for it to do. I just hope it’s a great football game. It will be a wonderful matchup to call on Thanksgiving. K.C. at Dallas, it’s the game we wanted."
America's Team vs. Kansas Swiftie? Yeah, it's going to do numbers.
The only thing that could derail ratings would be either team having a shockingly bad start to the season and both teams limping into the game eliminated from playoff contention. So let's just hope that doesn't happen.
The Cowboys will begin their 2025 campaign against the Philadelphia Eagles in the very first game of the NFL regular season on Thursday, September 4. Kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
