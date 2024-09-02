Cowboys officially name backup quarterback for 2024 NFL season
The writing was on the wall throughout the 2024 NFL preseason, but now the Dallas Cowboys have made it official.
With the regular season less than one week away, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy officially announced the team's primary backup quarterback.
As you would expect, it's none other than veteran Cooper Rush.
Trey Lance was given every opportunity to become QB2 during the preseason, but his inconsistency throwing the ball and his five-interception stinker in the preseason finale handed the job over to Rush.
Rush attempted just six passes during the preseason, completing three for 50 yards.
That was all he needed to win the job.
Rush has been a reliable quarterback over the past three seasons and has thrown for 1,619 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions when he's seen the field. He has a passer rating of 83.6.
During the 2022 season, Rush became the first Cowboys quarterback to win his first five starts. He is 5-1 as a starting quarterback. The Cowboys will hope Prescott can stay healthy for the entire season, but in a worst-case scenario, the team knows it can rely on Rush.
