Cowboys could regret not using early draft pick on certain position
The Dallas Cowboys have lost their leading running back in back-to-back offseasons. So, it wasn't a surprise to see the team select a running back in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With their first pick in the fifth round, the Cowboys selected former Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue.
Fans are excited about the potential Blue brings to the backfield. However, should the team have made an earlier selection at running back earlier in the draft?
According to Sayre Bedinger of NFL Spin Zone, not selecting a running back in the early rounds of the 2025 draft could be the biggest mistake the team has made this offseason.
"What was abundantly clear for the Dallas Cowboys last year was the lack of a running game, especially compared to their division rivals in Philadelphia. Many people expected the Cowboys to prioritize the running back position in the 2025 NFL Draft but they didn’t spend any picks on that spot until the 5th round (Jaydon Blue). The additions of guys like Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders don’t inspire much confidence at all and if Dallas’s running game struggles this year, we’ll be able to point to their poor offseason process," wrote Bedinger.
The Cowboys are putting a lot on the hopes of a fifth-round talent turning into a top running back in the league. While there's optimism regarding Blue, not taking a talent like Omarion Hampton could backfire on the team.
