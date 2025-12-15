Cowboys key starter suffers injury during first quarter vs. Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys got off to a fast start in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Their defense made a huge play as defensive tackle Quinnen Williams caught a batted ball to record his first interception of the season. They then scored a quick touchdown, thanks in large part to a fake field goal conversion from kicker Brandon Aubrey.

The 35-yard drive was capped off by running back Javonte Williams, who punched it in from one yard out. After the play, however, Williams went to the training staff and had his shoulder looked at.

Once they were back on the field, the Cowboys were without Williams, who was in the blue medical tent. In his place was Malik Davis.

Williams has been listed as "questionable" to return, leaving the Cowboys thin at running back. Davis is the only true running back behind him, with fullback Hunter Luepke as the third option at running back.

Javonte Williams has been a key cog in Dallas Cowboys' offense

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Williams, who was signed in the offseason following a four-year stint with the Denver Broncos, is in the midst of a breakout year. He entered the night with a career-high 1,022 yards and nine touchdowns.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys inactives for Week 15 include starting lineman, former leading WR

His signing was questioned due to his struggles during the past couple of years in Denver. Following a hot start to his career, Williams was slowed by a knee injury and had 3.6 yards per attempt in 2023 and 3.7 in 2024.

In Dallas, he's averaging 4.8 yards per attempt and has set the tone for head coach Brian Schottenheimer's offense.

Dallas unable to lean on rookie without Williams

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball against the Washington Commanders. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The absence of Williams is another stark reminder of one of this year's biggest disappointments. Rookie running back Jaydon Blue was expected to be a featured player for Dallas, but he was once again a healthy scratch.

Blue hasn't earned the trust of the coaching staff, which means a player with sub 4.4 speed is sitting on the bench while their top running back is dealing with an injury.

