Dallas Cowboys' Day 3 draft pick named one of top 'impact rookies'
The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 rookie class is coming in with a handful of players who could be Day 1 starters after finding a lot of value in the early rounds of the NFL Draft.
But it wasn't only the first three rounds where Dallas found value.
Dallas was among the top performers on Day 3 with several draft picks in their arsenal, and they finally made a splash at running back with Texas Longhorns star Jaydon Blue in the fifth round. Blue is an explosive threat and dual-threat, who could be key in opening up the Cowboys' offense.
MORE: 'Explosive' Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue compared to Detroit Lions superstar
Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick shared some of the top "impact rookies" from Day 3 of the draft, and Blue made the cut.
"The Cowboys waited until the fifth round to add a running back and opted for Blue, who grew up in Houston and played collegiately at Texas. Blue is an explosive runner with the speed to break angles and hit big plays each time he touches the ball," Flick wrote. "He’s also a potent pass catcher who can do more than catch checkdowns.
"Blue’s vision and blocking need to improve, but his speed adds a dynamic element to Dallas’s offense."
Pairing Blue with seventh-round pick Phil Mafah out of Clemson, who is more of a bruiser, provides an intriguing one-two punch for Dallas out of the backfield. The team also has veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in the revamped running back room.
Dallas will get a first look at its new running backs during rookie minicamp which officially kicks off on Friday, May 2, at The Star in Frisco.
