Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' Day 3 draft pick named one of top 'impact rookies'

The Dallas Cowboys have been praised for the value found in the 2025 NFL draft class, and one of the team's Day 3 picks has been tabbed as a top 'impact rookie.'

Josh Sanchez

Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue before a game against the Colorado State Rams.
Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue before a game against the Colorado State Rams. / Aaron Meullion-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 rookie class is coming in with a handful of players who could be Day 1 starters after finding a lot of value in the early rounds of the NFL Draft.

But it wasn't only the first three rounds where Dallas found value.

Dallas was among the top performers on Day 3 with several draft picks in their arsenal, and they finally made a splash at running back with Texas Longhorns star Jaydon Blue in the fifth round. Blue is an explosive threat and dual-threat, who could be key in opening up the Cowboys' offense.

MORE: 'Explosive' Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue compared to Detroit Lions superstar

Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick shared some of the top "impact rookies" from Day 3 of the draft, and Blue made the cut.

Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue catches a touchdown in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State.
Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue catches a touchdown in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"The Cowboys waited until the fifth round to add a running back and opted for Blue, who grew up in Houston and played collegiately at Texas. Blue is an explosive runner with the speed to break angles and hit big plays each time he touches the ball," Flick wrote. "He’s also a potent pass catcher who can do more than catch checkdowns.

"Blue’s vision and blocking need to improve, but his speed adds a dynamic element to Dallas’s offense."

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian smiles with running back Jaydon Blue before a game against Texas A&M.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian smiles with running back Jaydon Blue before a game against Texas A&M. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Pairing Blue with seventh-round pick Phil Mafah out of Clemson, who is more of a bruiser, provides an intriguing one-two punch for Dallas out of the backfield. The team also has veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in the revamped running back room.

Dallas will get a first look at its new running backs during rookie minicamp which officially kicks off on Friday, May 2, at The Star in Frisco.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys go for offensive star in way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft

Cowboys rookie minicamp dates 2025: Full offseason workout details

Cowboys crack top 10 in surprising NFL post-draft power rankings

Cowboys named possible trade partner for AFC West team with promising young WR

Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Draft