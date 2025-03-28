Cowboys' Dak Prescott facing pressure as Super Bowl window shrinks
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is entering his 10th season as the team's starting signal caller.
While Prescott has a lot of football under his belt in Dallas, he doesn't have a lot of playoff success. Prescott is 2-5 all-time in the postseason, and the Cowboys have yet to advance to the NFC Championship since he started playing there.
CBS Sports writer Jeff Kerr named Prescott among the quarterbacks with the most pressure to win a Super Bowl.
"Prescott is 2-5 in his postseason career, tied for the worst postseason record for any quarterback who has made a minimum of five playoff starts. He still hasn't made a conference championship game in his 10 seasons in the league, despite quarterbacking a team that has won 12+ games in four of the five times he has made the postseason," Kerr writes.
"Prescott's two playoff wins were against teams with a combined 18-15 record (.545 win percentage). His playoff losses are against teams with a combined 57-27 record (.679), three of which were at home. The Cowboys are 5-13 in the playoffs since winning their last Super Bowl in the 1995 season and have the NFL record for most consecutive playoff appearances without reaching a conference championship game (12).
"Prescott is turning 32 this year. The clock is ticking on him delivering a championship to Dallas, no matter how good or bad the roster is around him."
The Cowboys aren't moving on from Prescott any time soon, not necessarily because they don't want to, but they also can't. Prescott's contract pays him an average of $60 million per year, and he still has three years left on the deal.
Prescott's not getting any younger, which means that Dallas has to show signs of life this season or things could start to get bleak with the Cowboys.
