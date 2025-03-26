Cowboys insider rips ridiculous Dak Prescott, Browns trade rumor
The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott agreed to a record-breaking contract extension in 2024. Just ahead of Week 1 of the regular season, Prescott landed a four-year deal worth $240 million.
That remains the highest per-year average in the NFL which shows the commitment this team has to their star quarterback.
However, a Cleveland sportscaster recently called that commitment into question.
MORE: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer, Matt Eberflus attend high-profile Pro Day
Bruce Drennan claims the Cowboys and Cleveland Browns are working on a deal behind the scenes that would send Prescott to Cleveland. Drennan says he has a reliable source in the organization and adds that Cleveland would send cornerback Greg Newsome II and draft compensation to Dallas in exchange for Prescott.
His claims sent social media into a frenzy as Cleveland fans are openly expressing their frustration at such a suggestion. It's actually hilarious to see how angry they are about the idea of Prescott taking over — especially when they practically worshipped Joe Flacco during his five starts.
MORE: NFL analyst lauds and slams Dallas Cowboys in free agency rankings
Those who don't want to see this go down shouldn't worry too much. Prescott's contract would be tough to move. He currently has a hit of more than $52 million, which would be a lot for anyone to take on, especially the Browns who have a $36 million hit on Deshaun Watson to deal with already. Then there's the no-trade clause Prescott has — and let's be honest, he's not waiving that to join Cleveland where quarterbacks go to die.
Dallas insider Nick Harris was surely thinking of those reasons, and more, when he shredded the idea.
Sure, this would help pave the way for Shedeur Sanders to join Dallas, which is what Dez Bryant believes is going to happen. But it's completely unfeasible.
Prescott will be the starter in Dallas come Week 1, no matter what you hear on social media.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys trade down, land 3 national title winners in 4-round NFL mock draft
3 NFL Free Agent signings the Dallas Cowboys will wish they made
NFL Draft analyst calls for Cowboys to trade up for Travis Hunter
Micah Parsons’ contract extension defines Cowboys offseason