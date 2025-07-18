Cowboys Dak Prescott lands in 'What are You' tier of NFL QB Rankings
The pressure is on for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who is entering his 10th season in the NFL.
Prescott has proven time and again that he can put up elite numbers, even leading the NFL in touchdown passes during the 2023 season.
He's also been wildly inconsistent, as he led the NFL in interceptions during the 2022 season.
MORE: Cowboys offseason addition named one of NFL's 'most polarizing players'
This past campaign was a lost one as Prescott lumbered through eight brutal games before a hamstring injury sent him to the IR. Ready to return to the field in 2025, the Cowboys want to see the player who finished second in MVP voting two years ago, while the rest of the football world is left wondering what version of Prescott we will see.
That inconsistency is a major reason SI.com's Matt Verderame has Prescott at No. 16 in his latest QB Power Rankings — which happens to be his "What are you" tier.
"For Prescott, a middling season could lead to an ugly winter. His 2026 cap hit is an enormous $74 million, and Dallas doesn’t have many ways to escape it without pushing money down the road. If the Cowboys struggle offensively this season, there will be plenty of screaming about his contract being an albatross." — Verderame, SI.com
Verderame says the time is ticking for Prescott, which is true. The Cowboys aren't going to be able to move on from his salary if he doesn't live up to expectations, but they also won't kick the can down the road for a signal-caller who no longer offers Super Bowl hope.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 Cowboys rookies who can steal the spotlight during training camp
Micah Parsons' price goes up again as Cowboys drag their feet, TJ Watt gets paid
Cowboys rookie selected as under-the-radar player to ‘shape 2025 season’
Micah Parsons calls out Jerry Jones for dragging his feet in contract talks
PHOTOS: Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc