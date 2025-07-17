Cowboys rookie selected as under-the-radar player to ‘shape 2025 season’
2024 was a frustrating season for the Dallas Cowboys, who went 7-10 following an injury-plagued campaign.
Injuries weren’t the only concern, however. Dallas also had major issues in the run game.
This isn’t shocking considering they went into the season with Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle as their primary options — even though Dowdle did surprisingly well once he got rolling. Dallas is hoping 2025 is better, but they still have more questions than answers.
With free agent additions Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders fighting for snaps, the Cowboys don’t have a featured back capable of delivering big plays. That’s why CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles says rookie Jaydon Blue is one of several “under-the-radar players who could shape the 2025 season.”
”Dallas had 27 explosive rushes (12-plus yards) last season, tied for the fourth-fewest in the NFL. Blue, a fifth-round pick, is far from a perfect player, but there's no doubt he's explosive. The Texas product averaged 5.4 yards per carry last season, had a 27.4% missed tackle rate and caught 42 passes. He also ran a 4.38-second 40 yard dash. Blue won't see a ton of touches, but he adds a different element from the rest of the running back room.”
Blue isn’t expected to be the lead back, but if he can give them a big-play threat, it would do wonders for their offense. It could also help the Cowboys go from a promising team to one that makes noise in the postseason.
