4 Cowboys rookies who can steal the spotlight during training camp
The countdown is on. In just four sleeps, the Dallas Cowboys will begin their 2025 season with the start of training camp in Oxnard, California.
There are plenty of stories to follow heading into camp, but one of the biggest will be the rookies looking to leave their mark on the field.
Who can be the story of camp? Here are four rookies who can grab the spotlight during their first training camp.
4. Phil Mafah - RB
Let's start with seventh-round pick Phil Mafah. No other seventh-round running back has walked into a position where they can make a Week 1 impact like Mafah.
The former Clemson Tigers running back can become a rotational piece to a Cowboys backfield that is in desperate need of someone to take the lead.
3. Shavon Revel - CB
Third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. is another talent who has walked into a situation where he can take full advantage.
The Cowboys' secondary is banged up, and Revel can take the opportunity at camp to shoot up the ladder in the secondary. However, Revel has his own injury history that will be an area of concern.
2. Jay Toia - DT
For me, the Cowboys' seventh-round selections are like the voices that are in the head of Randy Orton; they talk to me, and I like what they are saying.
Defensive tackle Jay Toia can become an immediate impact for the Cowboys at a position that may be the weakest in the league. Counting on Mazi Smith to develop can't last forever. Toia can be the guy to stoke that fire.
1. Jaydon Blue - RB
It shouldn't be a surprise that Jaydon Blue is the rookie with the most potential to be the star of training camp.
Blue is walking into an opportunity where he can become the starting running back for the Cowboys. The former Texas running back has the chance to do something really special.
