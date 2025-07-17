Micah Parsons calls out Jerry Jones for dragging his feet in contract talks
The biggest question surrounding the Dallas Cowboys as the team prepares to fly out to Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp is Micah Parsons' contract situation.
Parsons is in line for a massive payday that is expected to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
While the Cowboys have expressed optimism that a deal will get done before the start of the season and Parsons has expressed his desire to remain in Dallas, there has been little movement with negotiations.
Recently, Parsons appeared on the Six Feet Under podcast with WWE superstar The Undertaker and called out Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for dragging his feet, with the star defender saying he "wanted to do the contract last year."
Parsons added, "Obviously, ownership's always going to make it drag out, make it more complicated than it has to be, lack of communication."
Parsons has said he will report to training camp with or without a new deal, but questions remain about whether he will participate in any on-field drills.
It's important for Jones to reach out to Parsons' agent David Mulugheta if he wants to get a deal done, because the team's defense needs Parsons on the field if it wants to be a formadible unit in 2025, but the clock is ticking.
The Cowboys officially kick off training camp on Monday, July 21.
