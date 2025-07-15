Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Dak Prescott opens as strong pick for prestigious NFL award

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's revenge tour could come with one NFL award, according to the current preseason betting odds.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys' offense will either succeed or fail behind the play of quarterback Dak Prescott this season.

The franchise made Prescott the highest-paid player in the league last offseason, and now, the Cowboys quarterback will have to live up to those high standards.

Prescott didn't get much of a chance to prove he was worth the contract last season as he went down with a long-term hamstring injury that sidelined him for most of the season.

MORE: Where does Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb rank in NFL Offensive Player of the Year odds?

However, Prescott is now healthy and has the chance to prove the haters wrong this upcoming season. Even the current Vegas Insider betting odds believe in Prescott.

The site has posted that Prescott has the second-highest betting odds to win the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Dak Prescot
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field with the team before the game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Prescott trails only Detroit Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who was injured in the Lions' dominant victory over the Cowboys last season.

According to DraftKings, Hutchinson and Prescott are tied with the best odds to win the award at +230.

MORE: Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer blasted in NFL head coach rankings

The 2025 season will be a pivotal season in the legacy of Prescott. Winning Comeback Player of the Year would mean the Cowboys quarterback had a great season, which is what he desperately needs at this stage in his career.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott calls out before a play against the San Francisco 49ers
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott calls out before a play against the San Francisco 49ers / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott snubbed in ESPN top QB rankings

Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer blasted in NFL head coach rankings

Cowboys’ insider selects shocking breakout candidate for 2025 season

Cowboys' biggest concern heading into training camp for 2025 season

PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News