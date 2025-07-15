Cowboys' Dak Prescott opens as strong pick for prestigious NFL award
The Dallas Cowboys' offense will either succeed or fail behind the play of quarterback Dak Prescott this season.
The franchise made Prescott the highest-paid player in the league last offseason, and now, the Cowboys quarterback will have to live up to those high standards.
Prescott didn't get much of a chance to prove he was worth the contract last season as he went down with a long-term hamstring injury that sidelined him for most of the season.
However, Prescott is now healthy and has the chance to prove the haters wrong this upcoming season. Even the current Vegas Insider betting odds believe in Prescott.
The site has posted that Prescott has the second-highest betting odds to win the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year Award.
Prescott trails only Detroit Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who was injured in the Lions' dominant victory over the Cowboys last season.
According to DraftKings, Hutchinson and Prescott are tied with the best odds to win the award at +230.
The 2025 season will be a pivotal season in the legacy of Prescott. Winning Comeback Player of the Year would mean the Cowboys quarterback had a great season, which is what he desperately needs at this stage in his career.
