Cowboys offseason addition named one of NFL's 'most polarizing players'
The Dallas Cowboys made one of the biggest splashes of the NFL offseason when the team traded for Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver George Pickens following the NFL draft.
Dallas was in desperate need of a WR2 opposite All-Pro CeeDee Lamb, and Pickens is the perfect complement with his ability to stretch the field.
Pickens comes with concerns, however. His attitude and immaturity have been talking points throughout his career, leaving many to wonder how he could fit into the locker room. So far, there have been no issues, and he seems to have a great relationship with Lamb and Dak Prescott, but there's still a long season ahead.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon took a look at some of the league's "most polarizing players," and Pickens made the list.
Gagnon noted Pickens "could be hindered by a limited route tree, a lack of consistency/reliability and possibly even a poor attitude."
While he does average 16.3 yards per receptions throughout his career to this point, there is criticism about his inability to find the endzone. Pickens has scored five or fewer touchdowns in each of his pro seasons, and last year he recorded career lows in touchdowns, yards per reception, and yards per target.
But in Pittsburgh, Pickens never had consistent play from his quarterback. The Steelers' offense was often stagnant, so he was limited. In Dallas, with a healthy Prescott and Lamb taking away pressure, there will be more opportunities to shine.
Gagnon concluded, "He's a boom-or-bust guy who will likely never shake his major flaws but has plenty of value and potential as a No. 2 guy in the right system. That could well be Dallas."
It's going to be fun to see how Pickens, Prescott, and Lamb continue working together throughout training camp and the preseason, because if everything falls into place, the Cowboys offense is going to be a lot of fun to watch all season long.
