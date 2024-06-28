Could Cowboys sign veteran RB before training camp?
The Dallas Cowboys failed to make a splash at running back during the offseason, leaving fans underwhelmed with the signing of Ezekiel Elliott.
Behind Elliott, the team has unproven players in Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, and journeyman Royce Freeman.
So, with just under a month until training camp, could the Cowboys make a move to bring in another body for their time in Oxnard? One name that keeps popping up is veteran running back Dalvin Cook, who spent time with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens last season.
The 28-year-old had a disappointing 2023 campaign, recording just 237 yards in 16 games.
Despite his lack of production, Cook could still be worth kicking the tires on with a low-risk, team-friendly deal. Cook also says his legs are fresh after his lack of touches in 2023.
" I didn't really get no reps last year. So, the legs are fresh, so the resume speaks for itself. I'm still Dalvin Cook. I'm still that guy," Cook told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report also identified Cook as a veteran free agent the Cowboys "must consider before training camp."
He writes, "It would behoove the Cowboys to at least kick the tires on Dalvin Cook. The four-time Pro Bowler appeared to lose a step in 2022 and struggled to get on the field in 2023. However, as Cook noted earlier this offseason, his lack of use last season has made him a well-rested option.
"Cook could be open to a team-friendly, incentive-laden deal if it provides the opportunity to reestablish his value. Cook may not be willing to play for the league minimum, but a one-year deal in the $2-3 million range might be enough."
Prior to his stint in New York, Cook had haauled off four consesecutive 1,000 yard seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in each year.
While he may not be the player he was at the top of his game, the Cowboys would be wise to see what they can bring to the backfield. At the very least, Cook can get reps during the preseason to keep an aging Ezekiel Elliott fresh.
