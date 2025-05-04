Cowboys' Jaydon Blue praises fellow rookie's natural leadership skills
The Dallas Cowboys wrap up rookie minicamp on Sunday. It was a quick session for the new faces on the roster, but there were a lot of positive moments during the weekend.
Players were encouraged by the energy provided by the coaching staff, and the coaches fed off the effort put forth by the rookies. There's also the interaction between the players as they learn to become teammates in the NFL.
That transition seems to be moving smoothly, with one player already stepping up as a leader. Fifth-round NFL draft pick Jaydon Blue stated that first-round pick Tyler Booker is already leading the team, even calling it "an honor" to share the room with the Alabama product.
"He's ready to learn and he's a great football player. He's been leading us since we've been here. So, it's an honor to be able to share the room with him."
This should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed Booker's career. He was voted a team captain at Alabama and the Cowboys were attracted to his leadership qualities.
Booker is expected to start at right guard for Dallas, while Blue should also have a key role during his rookie campaign. The Texas running back will be a key part of their committee, which currently includes Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Deuce Vaughn, and seventh-round pick Phil Mafah.
Blue might not be the starter, but he offers more explosiveness than the rest of the group.
Dallas is hoping for more out of their backfield this season and both Booker and Blue should be a huge part of that equation.
