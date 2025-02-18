Cowboys DC discusses 'exciting' new defensive philosophy
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off the heels of a 7-10 season and hoping to bounce back with a strong offseason. For the 2025 season, the new coaching staff is aiming to take the team to new heights with a run-first mentality on offense and a well-balanced approach on defense.
New defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who was formerly the head coach of the Chicago Bears, recently shared his defensive philosophy during a press conference.
“It’s pretty simple, we take the ball away. That’s what we do. We stop the run," Eberflus said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "We want to make exciting plays for our football team. That’s really what we do.”
Eberflus's biggest challenge will be stopping the run, an area where the Cowboys struggled throughout Mike McCarthy's five-year tenure as head coach.
While Eberflus's HITS principle, which stands for hustle, intensity, takeaways, and playing smart, provides a solid foundation, it can only take the team so far without the right players on defense.
There are high hopes for Eberflus, especially considering his strong track record defensively during his time as head coach of the Bears. However, he will certainly need help from the Cowboys front office to fully leverage his defensive philosophy and get the most out of his system.
