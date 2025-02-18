NFL expert has Cowboys replacing Osa Odighizuwa in latest mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 NFL offseason with several needs on the roster. That has led to some interesting projections in the flurry of mock drafts.
NFL expert Daniel Jeremiah, who previously projected Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty to Dallas in his first mock draft, now takes a different approach in his second official go around.
Jeremiah's second mock draft projects the Cowboys to draft Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who could potentially replace or play alongside Osa Odighizuwa.
Nolen, who currently ranks ninth on ESPN's Big Board, shares some similarities with Odighizuwa as a pass-rusher but offers more potential as a run-stopper.
At 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, Nolen outweighs Odighizuwa by about 25 pounds and has demonstrated the ability to absorb double teams while still being effective. His impressive athleticism at defensive tackle also helps him in pursuit of both quarterbacks and ball carriers.
One of the more intriguing aspects of Nolen's college career is his steady development with each season. The former five-star recruit was a solid contributor in his first two seasons at Texas A&M before breaking out in his third season, setting career highs in nearly every statistical category.
Nolen has the potential to be an immediate replacement for Odighizuwa, with the upside to become one of the best all-around defensive tackles in the NFL, making him an outstanding fit for the Cowboys.
