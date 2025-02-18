Micah Parsons discusses 'challenging' Cowboys DC change
The Dallas Cowboys will look to bounce back from a disappointing 7-10 campaign during the 2024 NFL season with a revamped coaching staff led by new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
While Schottenheimer's hiring left many in Cowboys Nation underwhelmed, he filled out his coaching staff with a star-studded group of assistants, including new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who was most recently head coach of the Chicago Bears.
For star defender Micah Parsons, Eberflus marks the third defensive coordinator he has played under as he prepares for his fifth year in the league.
Despite the constant changes, Parsons has exceled, but he has opened up about the "challenging" nature of having to learn new schemes each and every year.
“It’s just learning and getting another coach’s adjustments to how I like to play, what I like to do . . . and implicate me,” Parsons said, via DallasCowboys.com. “Obviously, it is challenging with a third [defensive coordinator] and is obviously not the greatest thing in the world but, I mean, that’s part of being a pro.
"You’ve got to make adjustments.”
So far, Parsons has been able to make the adjustments and it has not held him back from performing on the field.
Parsons missed four games for the Cowboys this season, but he still finished among the NFL leaders in sacks, tied for fifth in the league and first in the NFC with 12 on the year.
By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.
The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White. If he can stay healthy, Parsons is the type of player destined for Canton.
