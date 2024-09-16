Cowboys could have genius plan for stopping Lamar Jackson
The Dallas Cowboys are ready to turn the page on Week 2 after suffering a humiliating loss to the New Orleans Saints. The only problem is that Week 3 brings another immense challenge.
Dallas will host the Baltimore Ravens, who are 0-2 but still a dangerous opponent. Known historically for their smash-mouth defense, the Ravens have become just as tough to deal with offensively thanks to the presence of Lamar Jackson.
The 2023 NFL MVP faced the Cowboys just once in his career, back in 2020 and it wasn't pretty for America's Team. Jackson was 12-of-17 passing with 107 yards and two touchdowns. He added another 94 yards and a touchdown on the ground as Baltimore won easily, 34-17.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' most glaring weaknesses entering Week 3 vs. Ravens
Looking ahead to this matchup, defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer knows slowing down No. 8 will be the key to winning the game. With that goal in mind, he says the Cowboys might have Micah Parsons focus his attention on Jackson by spying the quarterback.
The last time these teams faced off, Parsons was still in the NCAA playing for Penn State. The Cowboys will be thrilled to have him on the field, especially if he's the one they have follow Jackson.
MORE: Cowboys viciously trolled by Saints fans at facility day after loss
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 246 pounds, Parsons posted a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash when entering the NFL. He's racked up 220 tackles and 41.5 sacks in his first 52 games and was third in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting last season.
Another player who wasn't on the field when these two franchises last squared off was Dak Prescott. Andy Dalton was the starter with Prescott out due to a broken ankle.
That makes this the first time Jackson and Prescott (the runner-up for the 2023 NFL MVP) will meet.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' abysmal loss vs. Saints in Week 2
3 winners & 5 losers from Cowboys brutal loss to Saints in Week 2
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Saints in Week 2 home opener
Dallas Cowboys Week 2: Ranking top 5 Players of the Week
Micah Parsons takes blame off defensive coordinator after allowing 44 points